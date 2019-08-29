Dis new ape skull fit be our ancestor

Image copyright CLEVELAND MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY Image example Anamensis get small brain case and face wey dey like our own

Researchers don discover one nearly complete 3.8-million-year-old skull of early human ancestor wey dey like ape for Ethiopia.

Wetin dem don torchlight so far dey make dem tink again about wetin dem sabi about how di first humans take evolve from ancestors wey resemble ape.

Wetin dem believe so far na say one ape wey dem call Lucy dey among species wey give rise to di first early humans, but dem fit tink am again based on dis new find.

Dem report dis discovery for di journal Nature.

Na Prof Yohannes Haile-Selassie find di skull for one place dem call Miro Dora, wey dey di Mille District of Ethiopia Afar Regional State.

Di scientist wey connect wit di Cleveland Museum of Natural History for Ohio, US, say im immediately recognise di importance of wetin im find.

Image copyright CLEVELAND MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY Image example Different sides of di specimen face and view

"I tink to myself, 'oh my goodness - na wetin I dey tin say I see be dis?'. I just dey jump up and down and dat na wen I sabi say dis na wetin I bin dream," im tell BBC News.

Prof Haile-Selassie say di specimen na di best example so far of di human ancestor wey dey like ape wey dem call Australopithecus anamensis - di oldest known australopithecine wey fit don exist 4.2 million years ago.

Sabi pipo bin tink say A. anamensis na di direct ancestor of Australopithecus afarensis wey come later, wey dem consider direct ancestor of di first early humans wey dem call Homo, wey include all humans wey dey alive today.