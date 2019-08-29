Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria police dey battle kidnappers wey full ground across di kontri but dem dey hardly tok how much ransom dey involved

Presido Muhammadu Buhari special assistant on digital media, Bashir Ahmad, don remove one Tweet wia im claim say Nigeria police rescue three university students wen bad pipo bin kidnap.

Di police tok-tok pesin for Kaduna state police, Yakubu Sabo, bin tell BBC Pidgin say dem secure di release of di students on Wednesday and dem don unite dem wit dia families.

Na dat same tori say police get hand for di release of di girls wey dem bin kidnap on Monday for di Abuja-Kaduna road oga Ahmad come post for Twitter, but don delete now.

Bashir don delete dis tweet

For wetin im post as to why im delete di tweet wey say police rescue di girls, im say na based on information im get from di girls families:

One Sadiq Ango na im be one of those wey bin first react to Ahmad tweet as im say dem negotiate wit di "kidnappers to secure di release of our sister to us not di police":

Sadiq tell BBC Pidgin say one of di girls na im cousin and say "no police involve for di negotiations and di release."

"Di ransom na for Rijana town we pay am and dem release di captives to us wia dem waka several kilometres before our family members wey dey search for dem see dem," im add.

Also, two tweets from dis users also attack wetin di presidential aide tok about how di students take free:

Kidnapping for ransom dey happun wella across Nigeria and some victims and dia families don come out to tok how much dem pay for dia release.

Nigeria police dey sometimes tok say dem don rescue victims, but dem no dey tok di role wey di family play to secure di release.