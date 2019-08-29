Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don deny di Nigerians wey dey do mago-mago for di abroad.

For im tok-tok with leaders of di Nigerian Community wey dey live for Japan im say:

"Few Nigerians dey di abroad wey dey give us bad name as dem dey engage in criminal activities. Dis Nigerians na minority, dem no represent di values of our kontri, and I plead with dem to change dia ways."

According to am, "We no go condone any crime whether at home or abroad, and we no go also allow dis Nigerians define us as a people with reputation for criminality."

Buahri tell Nigerians for Japan to be good ambassadors of dia fatherland, the Nigerian leader say, "I dey personally very happy say millions of Nigerians dey all ova di world, like you here, wey dey truly make us proud."

President Muhammadu Buhari meet with Nigerians for Japan wia im go for di TICAD7 summit

Im describe di majority of di ova 17 million Nigerians in Diaspora as "di face of Nigeria globally and our ambassadors for good," di president add say "Many of our Diasporans, like your good selves here today, don excel for different fields, both professionally and individually.

President Buhari tok dey come as Nigeria dey news in recent days afta di Federal Bureau of Investigation for America indict Nigerians ontop accuse of fraud.

FBI bin release names of 80 pipo wey dem accuse of yahoo-yahoo and most of di pesin inside di list na Nigerians.