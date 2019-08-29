Image copyright AFP

Cameroon Appeal Court don troway case for Prof. Maurice Kamto, Cameroon Renaissance Movement, CRM president for stop dia trial for military court.

CRM defence lawyers bin file case for stop decision for appear for military court wen judge notify kamto.

For de hearing today, Olivier Bibou Nissack, tok-tok pesin for Maurice Kamto say drama bin bi for court wen judge Gilbert Schlick for control chamber reject de case.

Instead court gree request for goment lawyers for judge Maurice Kamto and oda party leaders for military court.

But de drama nova end as CRM lawyers don promise for take de case for higher place, for Supreme court.

For now Maurice Kamto suppose appear for military court for number 6 day for September and e no bi clear if military court go wait for decision for Supreme Court.

Authorities lock Maurice Kamto and e party leaders for Kondengui prison for more dan six moons since January 28, because deh organise white march for deny results for 2018 presidential elections.

Amnesty international and oda rights groups don tell Cameroon for stop for judge civilians for military court.

"For try Kamto and e supporters for military court di violate de international law and deh fit no get better trial", Marie-Evelyne Petrus Barry, Amnesty Central and West African boss bin tok for July.