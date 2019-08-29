Image copyright Getty Images

Federal High Court for Lagos don discharge and clear Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, wey be former Senior Special Adviser on Domestic Affairs to before Presido of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan and one banker, Joseph Iwuejo, wey dem bin charge with N1.6bn fraud.

For di judgment wey Justice Mohammed Idris give, e tok say e find am difficult to sama accuse give oga Dudafa and di banker because Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) fail to prove di charges wey dem sama against di two pipo.

Di judge tok say EFCC fail to call important witnesses to prove di case and dem include oga Jonathan, one Somprei Omeibi, Central Bank of Nigeria Governor and di before National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

Justice Idris say as EFCC fail to call all dis pipo to come testify inside di mata for court, na im kill dis mata.

E say money laundering na case wey dey hard to prove but di prosecution try dia best to prove di case still dia best no reach di minimum requirement wey go make dem get conviction.

Di justice say di case wey EFCC carry come dey base on suspicion, and as e be, no mata how strong suspicion be dem no fit use am take secure conviction.

Justice Idris say EFCC no conclude investigation before dem rush carry di mata come court, and dis na im make coma, coma full di case.

E come drop di whole 22 counts charge against Dudafa and Iwuejo, discharge and clear dem.

Dudafa and Iwuejo don bin dey stand trial for court since 2016.