Huawei new phone no go get Google apps

Di new phone wey Huawei go release no go get all di popular apps from Google like Maps and YouTube.

Google confam say because America ban sales to Huawei, e no fit license apps to di Chinese smartphone giant.

E also mean say di new Huawei phone no go get access to di Google Play app store, and customers no go fit get access to di other popular apps.

Sabi pipo dey dey tok say Huawei go struggle to sell phone wey no get Google apps.

America goment don tok say make dia companies no sell products and services to Huawei since May, sake of national security reason, but Huawei no agree with dem.

Even though President Donald Trump tok last month say dem go allow dem for some tins, officials for America never give any licence to do trade with Huawei, despite say dem receive more dan 130 requests.

Android operating system na open-source software, so any manufacturer fit put am for dia smartphone or tablet.

But companies need agreement with Google to include dia popular apps like Maps, Pay, Search, Photos, Play Store and YouTube.

Google never tok if dem apply for permission to offer dia apps to Huawei.

Huawei tok for statement: "Huawei go continue to use Android OS and ecosystem if goment for America allow us to. Otherwise, we go continue to develop our own operating system and ecosystem."

E don set up website wey dem call Huawei Answers to address di tins wey pipo dey worry about di company relationship with Android.

"Anyone wey don buy, or go soon buy Huawei smartphone, go continue to access di world of apps as dey don dey do.

"All devices go dey covered by our manufacturer's warranty and go receive full service support," di company tok