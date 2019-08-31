Image copyright Getty Images

Di 2019 Bayelsa Governorship Primaries of di All Progressives Congress wey suppose hold on Saturday 31 August don get new dates.

E go now hold on two days - 3 September and 4 September, according to di party National Working Committee (NWC).

Di National Publicity Secretary of di party, Lanre Issa-Onilu announce di new dates for di APC twitter handle.

For earlier statement wey secretary of di Bayelsa APC Governorship Primary Election Committee, Emmanuel Ochega sign, di committee get to postpone di party primary sake of two orders from courts of same level, wey one dey tok one tin and anoda dey tok anoda tin.

Di statement go on to assure party members and aspirants say di 2019 Bayelsa APC Governorship Primary Election go hold within di time frame wey di Independent National Electoral Commission INEC give.

Na six aspirants dey contest di primaries and dem include di immediate past Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Oil surveillance contractor, David Lyon, one former Commissioner for di State, Prince Ebitimi Amgbare, one businessman Preye Aganaba and two women, former Commissioner of Police, Mrs Diseye Nsirim Poweigha and Prof. Ongoebi Maureen Etebu.