Image copyright Getty Images Image example Khalid Sheikh Mohammad was first captured in Pakistan in 2003

Twenty years afta di 11 September 2001 attack wey happen for di US, dem don set trial date for di main pesin behind di gbege, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed.

Dem go try Mohammed and four oda men for one military court for Guatanamo Bay starting from 11 January, 2021.

Di men dey charged wit war crime, terrorism and kill-kill of about 3,000 pipo.

Na di first time wey di five men go appear for trial after di katakata wey burst for for New York, Washington and Pennsylvania.

If dey find dem guilty, di group go face death penalty.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example The five men are being held at a US military base in Cuba, where they will also be tried

Dem catch Khalid Sheikh Mohammed for Pakistan for 2003, come transfer am to Guantánamo base for Cuba wia dem later nack charge ontop im head.

Authorities arrest di oda men of di group between 2002 - 2003.

Di CIA don also interrogate di four other men, Walid Bin Attash, Ramzi bin al-Shibh, Ammar al-Baluchi and Mustapha al-Hawsawi for network of overseas prisons before dem pass dem give di US Military.