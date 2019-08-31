DJ Arafat: Fotos of Davido, thousands wey pay tribute for di "king" funeral
Thousands of fans don gada for Ivory Coast capital Abidjan to pay tribute to musician DJ Arafat.
Di 33 year old Ivorian real name na Angie Didier Huon and e die for a motorcycle accident earlier dis month.
Ivory Coast Presido, Alassane Quattara dey among di hundreds of Ivorian artists wey attend di stadium concert dem organize for am.
Dem carry Huon coffin enter di stadium before dey come carry am go di cemetery wia dem go bury am.
Di concert bin happun afta one online petition wey call on goment to allow di concert and funeral happun for di Félix Houphouët Boigny stadium, wey fit seat 35,000 pipo.
Di goment pledge $250,000 for di event and promise to sponsor di expenses for DJ Arafat burial.
DJ Arafat na one of di most popular musician for francophone kontries. Pipo dey call am and "king" of coupe-decale, one special kain dance.
Dem born DJ Arafat for early 2000s, di time wey civil war dey for Ivory coast. Pipo begin sabi am because of im flashy lifestyle.
DJ Arafat come later dey famous for di flashy clothes, and di big man lifestyle wey pipo come sabi wit di music. Di music style na one wey get fast beat, deep bass and vocal wey resemble hip hop own.
Many sabi DJ Arafat say im like motorcycles well well and im e show am inside di video of im recent hit, Moto Moto, wey im release for May. Di song don get 5 million views ontop YouTube.
E release 11 albums over im 15-year career, and e collect artist of di year for di Coupé-Decalé Awards for 2016 and 2017.
Dem give am posthumous nomination for two All Africa Music Awards.