Why Cameroon lawyers wan komot dia gowns?

Image copyright Eric Suh

Cameroon lawyers don komot some tins dem weh deh di bite dia belle sotei deh wan close all court room for kontri from 16 to 20 September.

For meeting weh deh hold for August 31, lawyers association decide say deh no go wear gowns and close all court room dem for kontri.

Weti di vex dem na say authorities di torture pipo weh deh lock for prison, di abuse lawyers, no di implement key regulations and no di respect magistrates.

Lawyers explain say na dia right for see pipo weh deh lock, for Secretariat d'Etat a la Defence, SED and oda places but say authorities no di lef dem.

Lawyers dis complains di kam just one day afta de world mark international day for victims for enforced disappearance.

Na so Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa, CHRDA say make kontri di respect international law, check de prisoners weh deh dia families and lawyers no know wusai deh dey make dem know.

E good for know say katakata bin start for kontri wen lawyers and teachers bin komot march for de way authorities no di respect dia some laws dem.