Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) don assure Nigerians say within three days di comapny go fix di pipeline wey burst for Ughelli, Delta state, southern Nigeria.

Di General Managing Director for NNPC, Mele Kyari tok dis one on 31 August afta local tori report say di Abura Crude Trunk line wey di company dey manage don explode.

Oga Kyari explain say di pipeline no explode as local tori carry am, as na just small rupture e get, and no fire happun for anywhere.

"Our engineers don reach di site. In three days we go fix am... No cause for alarm," Kyari bin tok one golf tournament wey happun for Benin City, Edo state.

Di GMD, also confam say di kontri national electricity supply no go dey affected.

Im tell di community pipo around di pipeline area make dem no put ear for any rumour and make dem kontinu wit dia normal activities.

Di pipeline dey near oil Mining Licence 34 and na NNPC subsidiary Nigeria Petroleum Development Co and ND Western get am.

Di license dey produce an average of 17,000 barrels of oil per day and 390 million standard cubic feet per day of gas.

Gas wey dey commot from di field dey go Escravos Lagos pipeline, and from dia go Egbin power plant wey be di largest for Nigeria.