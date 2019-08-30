Image copyright EFCC

Nigeria Economic and Financial Crimes commission (EFCC) don arrest one of di suspected internet fraudsters wey dey for di US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) wanted list.

Operative of EFCC for Ilorin, Kwara State na im arrest Joseph Oyediran wey dem accuse say put hand for internet mago-mago.

Di Head of EFCC Ilorin Zonal Office, Isyaku Sharu, na im tell tori pipo dis during update dem give about di EFCC/FBI collaboration against internet fraud.

"Three weeks ago, di US authority write to us for assistance to track and possible arrest and prosecution of two most wanted FBI suspects inside Nigeria."

"Investigation wey EFCC conduct reveal say Joseph don benefit about N60 million from di loot through western union transfers."

Image copyright EFCC Image example Head of Head, EFCC Ilorin Zonal Office, Isyaku Sharu tok to tori pipoon Friday

Before now, EFCC bin tok say dem don start collabo with di FBI to arrest and fight against pipo wey dey put hand for yahoo-yahoo.

Dis na afta America release names of 80 pipo wey dem accuse of yahoo-yahoo and most of di pesin inside di list na Nigerians.

So far, EFCC say dis recent collabo don help dem recover $314,000 and N373m from internet fraudsters.

Dis don also help dem arrest 28 pipo plus charge and convict 14 suspects.