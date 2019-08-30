Image copyright Twitter/@USEmbassyAbuja Image example US Embassy Abuja

Di do-me-I-do-you visa fee wey di US goment just sama Nigeria go still remain for now.

Dis one dey come afta Nigeria goment reduce visa fees for American citizens wey wan travel come Nigeria.

US goment say dem dey maintain dia ground sake of say dem neva receive any formal notification of any reduction by di Nigerian goment.

On Tuesday, August 27, US bin increase visa fee for Nigerians to do Nigerians back for di fee wey Nigerian goment dey collect from American citizens.

E no too tey afta di announcement wey Nigerian goment announce say dem dey reduce visa fees for Americans.

But dii US embassy say dem dey wait to receive official diplomatic tok-tok on top di new fees for Americans wey want Nigerian visa.

Until dat one happen, di do-me-I-do-you visa fee for Nigerians wey wan come America go still remain as e be.