Interior Ministry for Ghana direct Inspector General of Police say make dem arm all de Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of de Ghana Police Service for de country.

Dis directive from Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery dey come after civilians shoot two police officers who stop dem for road top around Kasoa, Wednesday.

"E no be de practise of Ghana Police Service say dem go carry weapons on den kind duties but dis go change from today… From now going, we go insist say every police on traffic duty go be armed" Mr Dery reveal.

He explain say make dem give de officers bulletproof vests den other logistics so say dem go fit do dema job well den defend dema body if dem dey under serious threat.

Around Wednesday, 28th August, 2019, some suspected criminals wey dey drive unregistered car kill de two officers who dey on patrol, de one die on de spot after dem shoot am on de head wey de other die for hospital.

Ghanaians make worried over recent attacks on police, especially how dem kill 5 police officers in one month for de country inside.