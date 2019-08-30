Dem 'detain' politician goats for Ethiopia

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dem value goats well-well for Ethiopia

Dem don gbab di goats of one opposition politician for northern Ethiopia as part of plan to force am to comot hand from politics.

Di leader of di Arena Tigray party tell BBC say na di local officials do am.

Security agents for Kola Temben district for Tigray region gbab di 16 goats from di field wia dem dey, near Zenawi Asmelash house on Wednesday, according to Abrha Desta.

Di opposition leader say authorities bin don arrest Mr Zenawi before, officials of di ruling party for Tigray bin don threaten am before, now dem dey use im goats to hold am to ransom.

Arena Tigray na ogbonge opposition party for Tigray and bin don dey do activities to try increase dia members before di elections for next year.

Di news cause tok for social media for Ethiopia afta Mr Abrha tok for Facebook say "TPLF don move from pipo to innocent animals."

Some yeye di post, while odas wey show concern for di predicament of di animals dem, begin campaign to free di "politically imprisoned goats."

Some odas take di mata more serious as dem see am as part of bullying tactics wey dey worrisome.

Di police oga for di district confam to BBC say, di goats dey detention, but say im no go open mouth tok more about di mata.

Mr Zenawi say three of di goats don manage escape go house, but 13 still dey detention.

Di TPLF never tok pim ontop di mata.