Image copyright Lagos state government Image example Di men wey taskforce arrest

Police for Lagos say di 123 men dem bin arrest on Friday wey come inside truck with Okada enta di state no be criminals.

Tok-tok pesin of di Police for di state Bala Elkana tell BBC say, dem release dem afta investigation, wey dem no see anything with dem.

Elkana say dem stop di men because of di manner dem take enta di state and because of dia age, between 16-35.

"We don release dem, we find out say some base here already, dem no be criminals, dem be legit pipo wey bin come in to trade and some base here already." Na so Elkana tok.

Im add say dia arrest na part of routine procedure.

Oga of di Lagos state Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences Yinka Egbeyemi bin tell BBC say, dem arrest di 123 pipo afta pipo bin raise alarm say, terrorists enta di state.

Egbeyemi say dem bin detain di men dem, to question, dem afta dem get di info.

On Friday, Lagos state goment tweet say di ministry of environment join bodi with di ministry of transportation to arrest Okada riders wey do illegal waka from di north, enta di state.

Di statement bin add say, pipo bin dey concerned, with di manner di pipo inside di truck conduct demselves.

"Wen we get report from pipo wey raise alarm say terrorists enta di state, we arrest dem to ask dem question, we tell tori pipo say dem no be terrorists, dem just come find greener pastures di only tin dem do wey wrong na say dem bring bikes come without following di proper channel." Na so oga Egbeyemi tok.

Image copyright Lagos state government Image example Taskforce say dem seize di truck with Okada and based on info

One of di men dem detain, Shuaibu Haruna, say im commot Jigawa State to work for Lagos with im motorcycle. Im say im get have one wife and one son, but say e need to double im income to cater for im family.

Di driver of di truck tell taskforce say im bin dey carry di men go Alaba.