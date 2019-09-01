Image copyright Getty Images/BBC Image example Di two govnors dey for different political parties and both of dem dey govern important states for Nigeria

Rivers state govnor, Nyesom Wike, say Govnor Umar Ganduje of Kano state wan use tori of Mosque wey no dey to "score ugly political points."

Di govnor for statement wey im tok-tok-pesin Simeon Nwakaudu release, say Govnor Ganduje too dey tok-tok anyhow about Rivers State.

On Friday, di Kano state govnor bin release statement wia im tok say im dey reason to carri Rivers state goment go court because of tori say dem demolish Mosque for di Trans-Amadi area of Port Harcourt.

Wen BBC tori pesin go di place, im no carri eye see building wey dem demolish.

Oga Nwakaudu for im statement, say oga Ganduje neva realise say Govnor Wike no be "dollars wey im fit put for pocket anyhow im like."

Im bin dey refer to videos wey come out last year wey show as di Kano state goment bin dey pack wetin dey like dollars from one man wey say im be contractor put for pocket.

E no clear why di goment Kano state wan chook hand for di mata as no be say na dem build di Mosque wey dem say Rivers goment demolish.

Image example Chief Imam of di Trans-Amadi Mosque Haroon Mohammed beg Rivers goment to leave di land for dem

Dis back and front tok-tok between di two powerful govnors wey dey different political parties, na anoda sign of di kain religious tension wey no dey hard to spark for Nigeria.

Rivers state na majority Christian state for southern Nigeria while Kano na majority Muslim state for northern part of di kontri.

Rivers state goment demolish Mosque or not?

Dis first thing to understand for dis mata na say Mosque as building no bin dey or don ever dey for di land wey di goment and Trans-Amadi Central Mosque dey drag.

As e be so, dis land na place wia Muslims dey gada pray as dem feel say na dem get am.

Chief Imam of di Trans-Amadi Central Mosque, Haroon Mohammed say na for 2007 dem buy di land from one man.

Di former Rivers govnor, Chibuike Amaechi, bin demolish buildings for di Rainbow area of Trans-Amadi wia dis land dey. Di area na slum dat time and goment - as dem get right to do - say dem get oda plans for am.

Image example Di site wey di Muslim community and Rivers goment dey drag

Na since dat time di Muslim community around dat area and goment don dey drag di land and carri di case go court.

Both sides say na dem win di court case and di Muslims show BBC di documents wey dem say come from court say na dem win.

Govnor Nyesom Wike wen im bin visit di site bin say na Rivers state goment win di case and say di Muslims don go appeal.

Wetin dey clear be say Muslims dey use di area pray and each time dem put pillars or do foundation to begin build, goment go come scata am.

Di last one wey happun na on 20 August and na from dat time di tok begin say di Rivers state goment scata di Mosque.

Govnor Wike bin tok say order dey for no work to happun for di land.