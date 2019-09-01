Image copyright Getty Images

One Sudanese court don charge former President Omar al-Bashir wit corruption and for possession of illegal foreign currency.

For di first time wen dem go publicly kweshion am, Omar al-Bashir admit say im collect $25 million from Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman and oda hustle, but im no spend di money on imsef alone.

Bashir deny all di charges of corruption and illegally possession of foreign currency.

Dem find millions of Euros and Sudanese pounds wey dey inside sacks for Bashir house for April when dey comot am from power and arrest am.

Bashir wen he show for court explain say di money from di Saudi prince na for extra budget needs and di Prince no want make dem mention am say na im release di money.

E tok say because of dis im no fit carry di money go ministry of finance or di central bank as dey go wan know wia di money commot from.

Di president wey dem overthrow explain say im use part of di money as private donation to various parties, support medical services, one university, one Islamic media channel and to provide petroleum products.

Bashir also reveal say im collect more than 500 million Sudanese pound from di head of one cereal company wey dey provide Sudan flour.

Di charges against Bashir fit make am spend 10 years for prison.