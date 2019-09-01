Image copyright Getty Images Image example Schools for Zamfara dey teach Hausa language but dem no dey teach Fulfude wey many pipo dey speak for northern Nigeria

Zamfara state goment for north-west Nigeria say dem wan introduce Fulfulde, wey be Fulani language, as part of di subjects wey students go dey learn for school inside di state.

Di state govnor, Bello Matawalle, na im announce dis one for Gusau di state capital as im receive di master plan on di federal goment planned reserve areas for herdsmen (Ruga).

"Since we don promise to open primary and secondary schools for di new Ruga settlements, we go make sure say di local language no die", Matawalle tok.

Di govnor add say di introduction go help di use of di local language by future generations.

Emir of Mafara for di state, Alhaji Muhammad Barmo, bin ginger di state goment to introduce di language for di school curriculum. Im say even tho schools dey already teach Hausa language, e go good to add Fulfulde.

Di state govnor don already direct di state Ministry of Education make dem sharp-sharp begin work on di introduction of di language for schools.

Fulfude na di language wey di Fulani pipo dey speak. Na millions of Fulani pipo dey for West Africa and for northern Nigeria, na di language and Hausa popular pass.