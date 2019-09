Image copyright Facebook/Archbishop Duncan Williams

Top Ghanaian pastor, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, descend on government as e accuse dem say dem dey try destroy local businessmen for de country.

He talk about how Nigeria government support Aliko Dangote to become billionaire, meanwhile Ghana governments always dey try bring down local businessmen.

"Mr Dangote be Nigerian wey Nigerian government make sure say he go rise. Dem raise at least one pesin wey dem use policies support am become huge"

De Founder and General Overseer of the Christian Action Faith Ministries, say e no dey make sense say every government wey go come power dey target some top Ghanaian businesses instead of say dem go give dem chance make dem rise.

"Ah no know de details wey ah no dey speak give any bank. I no dey serve on any bank. I no dey benefit from any bank. I just be somebody who dey love my country wey I wan see my country den countrymen go international," Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams add.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams be de leader of charismatic churches for Ghana wey over de years he build reputation as someone deal plus Presidents den top political figures like J.J Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor den tins.

In 2018 he declare 72-hour fast give de Ghana cedi which dey depreciate at de time, wey around 2014.