Image example Di voter cards for pipo wey register between 2011 to 2018

Di Independent National Electoral Commission INEC don begin distribution of voter cards for Bayelsa and Kogi state wia governorship election go hold for 16 November, 2019.

Head of Voter Education and Publicity INEC for Bayelsa State Wilfred Ifogah tell BBC Pidgin say dis exercise na only for collection of voter cards for pipo wey register between 2011 to 2018.

Ifogah come add say na 49, 819 permanent voter cards naim dey for pipo to collect for Bayelsa state. Southern Ijaw local goment get di lowest with over 700 voter cards and Yenagoa naim get di highest number with over 20,000 uncollected PVCs.

"Did exercise go start from 2nd September and e go end for 30 September 2019. E go help us and oda stakeholders know di number of pvc pipo don collect and di number of registered voters wey dey unit by unit for registration area level, local goment and for di state level.

We get 49,819 uncollected pvcs and dis dey spread across di 8 local goment areas for di state and di collection go be for di registration area wia our distribution officers go dey. Dem get schedule wey go show di day and place wia dem go dey from point to point and dis schedule dey available to stakeholders so dem know how to sensitise dia pipo to know wen to go collect dia PVC."

Ifogah come tell pipo wey dey come collect dis PVC to come with dia temporary voter card or di acknowledgement slip dem collect especially for pipo wey apply for change of name, correction of name, pipo wey loss dia PVC and pipo wey do transfer.

Di Head of Voter Education and Publicity for INEC Bayelsa say pesin no fit collect PVC for anoda pesin. Im advice say if pesin see anoda pesin own na to tell di pesin to come collect am by imsef. Im add say dem get phone lines wey pipo for Bayelsa fit call to ask anytin about di exercise wey be 08140228686, 08142813294 or to contact dem for dia Facebook page.

Di exercise go dey on from 9am to 3pm daily from Monday to Friday.

Though di distribution no start in time for Yenagoa as officials bin dey sort di cards, Some of di pipo wey bin go check for INEC Office for Onopa say di day for collection of dia own fall for anoda day so dem go go collect am for dat day.