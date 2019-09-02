Image copyright AFP

Twelve pipo dey under arrest afta fans push demselves enta di cemetery wey dem bury DJ Arafat and allegedly open im coffin.

Di Ivorian musician wey im real name na Ange Didier Huon bin die for okada accident last month.

Social media bin start to dey show videos wey pipo bin open coffin dey comot im cloth to make sure say na oga Arafat dem bury.

Dis kata-kata burst ontop amebo wey dey go round say im no really die.

Policemen bin stand gidigba for di front of Williamsville cemetery for di burial

On Friday, thousands of pipo gada to celebrate DJ Arafat for memorial concert wey hold for Ivory Coast main city of Abidjan. Dem come bury am on Saturday for private ceremony.

But picture dem for social media bin dey show fans as dem dey fight police to enta di cemetery site. Police bin try pursue di fans wey gada outside di site wit tear gas but oda pictures wey come out for social media show say some fans bin reach di coffin.

One fan tell tori pipo, AFP say "we bin wan see di bodi of our idol before dem cover di tomb."

Tori be say di fans bin comot im cloth to prove say im be di dead bodi

DJ Arafat na one of di most popular African musicians for di French speaking world as dem bin dey call am say im be di "king" of coupé-décalé (cut and run).

But im bin also get wahala as off stage, e don get plenti accuse of domestic violence.