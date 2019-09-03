Image copyright Twitter/#SayNoToXenophobia

Xenophobia na im be di topic wey pipo all over di world dey use tok how attackers dey show foreigners pepper inside South Africa.

On Tuesday South Africa Shoprite suffer attacks for Lagos, Abuja close shop

And many dey wonder wetin xenophobia mean, how e take start?

Di Oxford dictionary define am say, "na dislike of or injury to pipo wey come from different kontri fom your own kontri."

Di mata don become issue again afta di attack on foreigners shops for Johannesburg by South Africans and dis no go be di first time.

How di attacks against foreigners for South Africa don dey be?

Di South Africa no get any numbers as to how attacks or threats against foreigners for di kontri dey happun ova di years.

But, di African Centre for Migration & Society (ACMS) don dey chook eye for di mata since 1994. Dia Xenowatch tracker dey collect tori from media dem plus including informate from activists, victims and observers.

Dia reported show say di violent attacks bin peak for 2008 and 2015.

For 2008, more than 60 pipo die and thousands lose dia house on top attacks all ova di kontri against refugees and migrants.

For 2015, anoda round of attacks happun, dis time mostly for Durban and Johannesburg, violence burst out against non-South Africans wet make dem carry army pipo to prevent more wahala.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Foreign minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, tok say make di polce quick work to solve di wahala.

For statement for 2018, South Africa main opposition party, di Democratic Alliance, blame di ruling ANC for di "increase in xenophobia kata-kata".

About 70% of di migrants dey come from Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Lesotho. Whiole di rest na from Malawi, UK, Namibia, eSwatini, previously known as Swaziland, India and oda kontris.

A tok-tok pesin for di South Africa national statistics bodi tell BBC say na 3.6 million migrants dey for di kontri of ova 50 million pipo.

Tori be say di attacks dey for mainly for big-big cities but dem also dey happun for smaller towns.

Image copyright Getty Images

Wetin dey start dis xenophobia attacks?

Di wahala dey usually start because of local quarrel, wit accuse say foreigners say dem dey take work comot di hands of South Africans.

Di kontri don dey experience poor economic performance, as at di end of 2018, di level of unemployment bin dey at 27%.

And as a whole, di kontri get di highest murder rates for world.

Sharon Ekambaram wey det run di migrants and refugees rights programme for Lawyers for Human Rights say, "wetin dey cause all dis tins na poverty wey get leg for di apartheid mata."