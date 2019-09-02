Nigeria tell S/Africa say 'enough is enough'

Image copyright MARCO LONGARI Image example Presido of Nigeria and South Africa bin meet for Japan last week and tok about di attacks. [Dis na old foto of attack on foreigners for South Africa]

Nigeria say "enough is enough" and say dem go take "serious action" ontop di killing of dia citizens for South Africa.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, na im tok dis one on top news of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians for South Africa.

Im say Nigeria dem don tire to dey receive sad news of how criminals continue to dey burn burn dia pipo house and shop for South Africa and still police no dey provide any protection.

On Sunday, hundreds of South Africans pipo begin fresh attacks, go burn down plus steal properties wey belong to African foreigners for different parts of Johannesburg.

Di News Agency of Nigeria say three pipo die and odas wunjure inside di attack.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Xenophobic attack don take di life of about 116 Nigerians for South Africa since 2016

So far, South Africa police don arrest 43 pipo wey dem say get hand for di attack.

Police bin dey fire teargas, rubber bullet and stun grenade to try stop di tiefs.

E neva clear who dey behind di attacks.