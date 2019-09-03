Adah Jumbo still dey heartbroken six months afta her husband die for police hand for Nyanya area of Abuja.

According to tori, Ogar Jumbo wey be Civil Defence officer bin dey cari her and dia pikin go school wen he enta gbege wit traffic warden.

She bin explain say before she go say jack, na so police pipo dem come dey beat di husband wit dia stick come drag am for ground go police station.

Her husband later die.

Since di death of Oga Jumbo, di wife and family don dey look for justice for im death but six month afta, di case still dey drag for court.

Ada Jumbo dey fear say may be her husband no go get di justice wey im deserve.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigerians don complain wella about one police unit - SARS wey dem say sabi target young pipo

Why Victims of police killi-Killi no dey get quick justice?

United Nations comot one ogbonge report for Monday wey point finger give Nigerian police say dem no dey gree chook eye and properly investigate police killi-killi for di kontri.

According to di UN, dis wan na im make most victims no dey quick get justice.

UN special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary and arbitrary executions, Agnes Callamard tell tori pipo aftaim two weeks investigation say, Nigeria police officers dey behave any how sake of say dem no get beta training, equipment and lack of investigation to dia crime.

She say Nigeria goment must put in place zero tolerance on top police killi-killi so dat dem go stop di bad practice wey police dey do.

"Nigeria be like pressure pot wey fit burst because of internal killi-killi and di way di authority no dey hold bad police officer accountable, dey deny innocent citizens justice" she explain.

She further explain say if goment no address dis mata, di security situation for di kontri go worse and e fit spread go all oda part of West Africa and di continent at large because of di role wey Nigeria dey play for di continent.

Image example Agnes Callamard say security situation for di kontri go worse.

Plenti video of police killi-killi don go viral for social media in recent time and dis one don vex plenti Nigerians on top di mata.

Sake of dis, some local human rights activist don dey para for di mata and call goment to stop police killi-killi

Although police don take action for some of di mata, comot work from di police officers wey dey guilty hand, di UN oga say di number of policemen wey police punish small pass di number of crime wey dem commit.