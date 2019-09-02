Wetin be Bobrisky crime?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Bobrisky na popular Nigerian personality wey want to identify as woman

News break for Saturday say police lock di venue wia popular Nigerian personality, Bobrisky wan use celebrate im birthday.

Di news cause plenty tok tok on top social media and Bobrisky even tok for Snapchat say im spend over 19 million naira for di planning of di party.

Lagos police tok tok pesin Bala Elkana still maintain wetin im tell tori pipo as im follow BBC tok. Im say na intelligence make dem stop di party and dem go release statement wen dem finish dia investigate.

Dem born Bobrisky as man but im dey identify im sef as woman. E dey dress like woman and call im sef woman and dis one don make plenti tok-tok full mata wey concern am.

Even though Bobrisky dey very popular for internet, im mata too dey full pipo mouth as dem see am as controversial pesin.

Dis one wey happun to am na "abuse of power," according to Xeenarh Mohammed of The Initiative for Equal Rights.

She say wetin police do Bobrisky na clear case of intimidation as she no know di risk or intelligence wey dem get as na Bobrisky give di address imsef.

"Pipo don dey plan birthday party for Lagos and dem neva shut am down but na e own dem come shut down.

"We fit see say dis na something wey one goment official dey push say she be nuisance and because dem no like am, dem wan overuse dia powers", she tok.

Na like two weeks ago wey interview comot wit Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, wey be oga of di National Council for Arts and Culture wia im call Bobrisky "national disgrace."

For post wey she delete, Bobrisky tok say she dey wait am and she dey roll wit im senior pipo for goment.

According to Mohammed, no law currently dey against Bobrisky or "her gender expression."

"Di law show say pipo get right to associate, dem get right to dignity and dem get right to freedom of expression. Bobrisky get right to express herself how she fit and she get right to associate with pipo too."

Bobrisky still dey post on top social media and she don tell her followers say dem go see how strong she dey.