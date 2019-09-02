Gunshots, ghost town as schools open for Cameroon

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis school for Buea don dey abandoned like many odas since 2017

Pikin dem for Cameroon return for school on Monday afta three moons holiday, but ghost town, lockdown and gunshots disturb schools for Anglophone regions.

Dis kana slow school start for Anglophone regions na for seka say separatists force ghost town and lockdown, make population stay for house.

Dis wan na for disturb schools for show support for dia leaders weh military court give life sentence for prison.

Mary Atuh for Mile 3 Nkwen for Bamenda weh e get two pikin dem tell BBC News pidgin say: "Gunshots bi bi for sharp morning taim but deh don stop".

"Ah prefer for wait one or two weeks see how de situation bi before ah send ma pikin dem for school", Atuh add.

But for Donga and Mantung Division for Government Bilingual High School and Government Primary School Nkambe, learning start beta pass for oda areas dem as videos di share for Facebook how e happen.

Laik for Northwest region, for Kumba, Ntou'ou Ngong Chamberlain, Senior Divisional Officer for bin go for goment bilingual school station for Kumba, meet 6 teachers and 17 pikin dem for school, as one tori house, Equinox go see.

Buea laik oda parts for Bamenda quiet and plenti schools dem for Molyko laik goment technical school no open dia gates as many parents di still wait.

Before schools dem turn back dis number 2nd day for September goment start campaign make pipo dem send dia pikin dem for school. De campaign go for social media wit messages even from some women national team players, minister and odas.

Image copyright Ngala Gerald/ Facebook Image example Students for Government Primary School Nkambe do assembly on Monday morning but e no clear if dem learn

But de messages meet lockdown weh separatist leaders impose for stop pikin dem for go for school. For dem, school no fit go weh deh nova shiddon tok fix de problem weh e dey ground.

Goment bin give assurance say deh go ensure security make school start fain for de two areas but plenti pipo di still wait for see how de situation fit change.

About 600,000 pikin dem nova go school for three years since weh deh crisis start for 2016 and some parents don take dia pikin dem don run wit dia pikin dem go oda areas for kontri.