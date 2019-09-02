Why commissioners line up to receive govnor new wife

Image copyright Shaharudeen Galaje Image example Aides and commissioners wey dey serve under di govnor bin dey ground wey di plane arrive Bauchi

One of di pipo wey line-up for airport to welcome di new wife of Bauchi state govnor say na tradition dem dey follow.

Mukhtar Gidado, wey be assistant to Govnor Bala Mohammed on media mata tell BBC Pidgin say e dey normal for govnor staff to go receive im wife for airport.

Di media aide dey react to photo wey go viral for Twitter wey show staff of Bauchi state govnor as dem go receive new Lebanese wife of oga Mohammed.

"No be govnor instruct us or anything, na on our own we just decide say we suppose go receive her for airport.

Wife of govnor na her excellency she be so na tradition for govnor staff to go receive her. No mata what pipo must tok but dis one no be issue", im tok.

Image copyright Shaharudeen Galaje Image example Bala Mohammed na former oga of Nigeria capital Abuja

Natasha Mariana na govnor Mohammed second wife and she just enta Bauchi afta di wedding hold last weekend.

Mohammed no be di first govnor wey go add wife for dis new dispensation as govnor of Yobe state Maimala Buni add wife afta only a day in office wia im marry di former govnor pikin.

Di same thing happun for Zamfara state as former govnor Ahmed Sani marry 16-year-old Egyptian as third wife before e comot from office wey cause tok tok for media.