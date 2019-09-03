American woman don become queen for Ghana

Image copyright Getty Images

Ghana don crown one African-American woman, Tene Parks as Queen of development for communities wey dey di kontri capital, Accra.

Tene wey come from Deleware, America, bin trace her origin back to Ghana afta she do family tree research and DNA testing.

She don dey come Ghana evri year for di past three years now afta she find out say she her ancestors na from Ghana.

"I come here (Ghana), I meet family, I meet friends and dem accept me as dia true loved one and e make me feel at home." Tene tok.

Di title wey dem give her na 'Naa Odey' wey pipo see as developmental queen and she go use her new title to assist di community.

Some of di plans wey Tene get for communities for Ghana na to raise moni and build library.

During di slave era, dem ship hundreds of Africans to America and Tene find out say her ancestors na part of di slaves.

About 250 African-Americans bin gada for Cape Coast Castle, Ghana to witness wetin be Africa biggest ancestry DNA to trace 400 years slavery route.

Tene dey ginger young black girls wey dey dream of only 'Disney princesses wit blonde hair and blue eyes' to believe say dem fit become for diasef, inside dia own land wia dem belong.