Image copyright Efcc Image example Some of di big moto wey EFCC seize

Nigeria corruption police (EFCC) say dem don arrest one suspected yahoo-yahoo woman wey di Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) declare wanted.

Acting chairmo of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, wey make di announcement on Monday say dem dey hide di identity of di lady for now sake of say investigations still dey go on.

Im say na for Benin, Edo state dem arrest di woman.

"Di suspect dey tiff pipo informate wey she dey forward to her American partner-in-crime. Her partner go come use di informate file for mago-mago tax return wit di Internal Revenue Service. She go come collect her cut of 185 Bitcoin wey di current market value be N656,371,490", oga Magu tok.

Last month, FBI bin release list of 80 pipo wey dem charge for yahoo-yahoo and many of dem na Nigerians wey dey Nigeria.

EFCC bin don arrest one of di wanted pesins for Kwara state last week and dis woman go make am number two.

Di commission say dem also arrest 133 yahoo-yahoo pipo for Edo, Delta and Ondo states and charge 53 for court.

"We bin seize 30 big-man moto from di suspects. Oda items wey we seize from dem na laptops, mobile phones, flash drives, internet modem and juju," di commission tok.

Dem warn say begin dey come for pipo wey be like say dem get real business like hotels, real estate, casino, oil and gas but na international yahoo-yahoo dem dey do.