Davido and Chioma introduction: Nigerians react to tori say di music star wan marry
- 3 September 2019
Nigerians dey react to tori say ogbonge music star Davido wan marry.
Dis wan na afta Davido post one pishure of family and friends ontop Instagram come tok say 'First of all introduction'.
First of all INTRODUCTION 🎊🥂🍾👰🏾🤵🏾
Davido brother Adewale Adeleke also enta Instagram to chook mouth for di mata.
So happy! Love you both @thechefchi @davidoofficial❤️❤️❤️ #chivido2020
Oda friends and fans too no waste time to react.
#MyOwerri🇳🇬 ANTICIPATE We Are Gonna Have The Biggest N Best Wedding Ever In Africa, Our Sister @thechefchi Is Bringing Home A Young Legend @davidoofficial When Yourba🇳🇬 Go Dey Marry Igbo🇳🇬 Na So E Suppose Dey Be, My Darling In-laws The YourbaDemons🇳🇬 I Go ShutDown🔥 SouthEast🇳🇬 For Una, We Love ❤️ You Guys #CubanaChiefPriest🔑 #CelebrityBarMan🌟 #MyOwerri🇳🇬
E never clear wen di marriage go happun but di music star post for im Instagram story say make pipo ready dia trads for #CHIVIDO2020.
Davido and Chioma never comot from pipo mouth since dem begin dey date.