Image copyright Instagram/Davido Adeleke Image example Davido and Chioma enta plenti pipo mouth wen dem start to dey date

Nigerians dey react to tori say ogbonge music star Davido wan marry.

Dis wan na afta Davido post one pishure of family and friends ontop Instagram come tok say 'First of all introduction'.

Davido brother Adewale Adeleke also enta Instagram to chook mouth for di mata.

Oda friends and fans too no waste time to react.

E never clear wen di marriage go happun but di music star post for im Instagram story say make pipo ready dia trads for #CHIVIDO2020.

Image copyright Instagram/Davido Adeleke

Davido and Chioma never comot from pipo mouth since dem begin dey date.