Image copyright Twitter/Geoffrey Onyeama Image example Nigeria Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama bin para say Nigeria go take action dis time.

Nigeria goment don summon South Africa over di recent xenophobic attacks against Nigerians for dia kontri.

Di minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria Geoffrey Onyeama go meet with di South African High Commissioner dis morning over di latest violence and killi-killi wey start over di weekend.

Onyeama bin tweet on Monday say enough is enough say Nigeria go take action dis time.

Many Nigerians bin don also chook mouth for goment to take action to stop di killings.

Our eye still dey dis tori and we go dey update am as we get more informate.