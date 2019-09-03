Image copyright Getty Images

Di recent attack of Nigerians wey dey live for South Africa don lead to serious banter between di two kontries as Nigeria leaders and citizens dey shout "enough is enough" plus "say no to xenophobia."

Former vice president and PDP presidential candidate for 2019 election, Atiku Abukakar don condemn di recent report of attacks against Nigerians inside South Africa and say e no dey unacceptable.

Oga Atiku say goment need to take urgent step wit South African authorities and di African Union to end all dis attacks wey fit destroy di beta relationship wey African kontries get.

Also former presidential candidate of Young Progressive Party, Kingsley Moghalu tok say time don reach for Nigeria to take serious action on top di killi-killi of dia citizens inside South Africa.

Oga Maghalu say di national interest suppose guide all foreign relations and di goment need to 'squeeze' some ogbonge interest of South Africa inside Nigeria.

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation say nothing vex am more dan di way dem dey kill and persecute Nigerians inside South Africa.

Oga Fani-Kayode say di white pipo no kill Nigerians during di time of apartheid and black South Africans don forget di role wey Nigeria play to free dem from di whites.

As pipo for Nigeria dey react, South Africans for social media dey also chook mouth on top di mata.

Prof Thuli Madonsela wey be advocate for social justice dey beg im kontri pipo make dem stop di violence against women, children and foreign shop owners.

One oda South African for twitter say di kontri still dey struggle to fight for di safety of dia own citizens and dem no get anywhere to run to like oda foreigners.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Some men from Alexandra Township dey attack one Mozambican pesin, Emmanuel Sithole, on April 18, 2015

Meanwhile, di chairmo for Nigerians in Diaspora commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa say Nigeria through di ministry of Foreign Affairs must make declaration to allow the federal goment and those wey dey kill dia relations for South Africa to access di African Court on Human and Pipo Rights.

Odas wey don react to di mata na Senator Ben Murray-Bruce,

Timeline of attack on Nigerians

Although most attacks wey dey happun for South Africa na on African foreigners, Nigerians dey always follow suffer.

May 2008

Many tori pipo bin describe Johannesburg as "war zone" for dis xenophobia attack wey kill at least 62 come make about 6,000 homeless.

Di mata serious so tey di police say dem arrest more than 200 pipo for crime like murder, rape and robbery.

Na Zimbabwe pipo di attack bin target, but Nigerians bin dey affected for cities like Cape Town.

March 2012

Although violence no enta di mata, South Africa bin apologise to Nigeria say dem deport 125 Nigerians back ontop dia yellow fever certificate wey dem suspect say na fake.

Nigeria bin don accuse South Africa say dia action na xenophobia but dem reject di accuse.

April 2015

For di port city of Durban, violent attack break out, kill at least five foreigners afta Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini tok say make migrants return to dia kontri - comment wey im later say pipo mistranslate.

Some South African citizens use di king statement to ginger demsef to attack at least 250 foreigners, many from DR Congo. Dem also destroy and tiff from shops wey foreigners bin get.

February 2017

For Pretoria, dem attack 10 houses plus business of Nigerians, di attack happun for several nights.

Di attackers bin also threaten di foreigners for fone to pay protection moni or else dem go destroy dia house.

July 2019

For July 20 South Africans kill one Nigerian.

Di killing make National Association of Nigerian Students to close down South Africa Telecommunications giant , MTN office for Kaduna, north of Nigeria.