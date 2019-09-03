Image copyright ‎Effyzzie Image example Yemi Alade and Clarion Chukwura for di screening of her short feem, Home

Nigerian musician, Yemi Alade, get career for acting according to ogbonge nollywood actress Clarion Chukwura.

Madam Chukwura wey follow act for short feem wey Yemi Alade dey inside, say action wey she see from di musician surprise her.

"Wen we reach set and I see how she deliver, na for dia I see her potential as correct actress. If pesin one make full feem from dis one, I go fit work wit am to bring am comot", she tok.

Di feem, Home, na Yemi Alade produce am and e dey based on one single from her album wey she just release.

Di ogbonge tin for dis feem na say Clarence Peters, wey be madam Chukwura pikin, na im direct am.

Dis na di first time wey di mama and pikin go work on any project and madam Chukwura say dem don dey wait for di right one.

"Na my love for Yemi Alade make am do dis one.

"I be correct fan of Yemi Alade because I like how she still remain as ogbonge African musician", she tok.

Image copyright ‎Effyzzie Image example Yemi Alade na one of di Nigerian musicians wey Beyonce feature for her album Lion King: The Gift

Yemi Alade latest album, Woman of Steel, na her fourth and she feature ogbonge musicians like Funke Akindele, Duncan Mighty and Grammy winner, Angelique Kidjo.

Watch di video for Home below: