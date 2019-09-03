Image copyright Getty Images Image example Wizkid say "Africa na one! We're all na di same people!"

Di katakata wey dey happun for South Africa wia dem dey attack foreigners, still dey make Nigerians para.

Many celebrities for di kontri don enta Twitter to post as e dey pinch dem for bodi.

For wetin stat on Sunday enta Monday, some South Africans for Johannesburg attack, tiff and burn shops wey belong to foreigners, most of dem Nigerians.

On Tuesday, Presido Buhari of Nigeria say im dey send special messenger go South Africa, while Presido Cyril Ramaphosa condemn di attacks.

Make we see as different celebs take follow di mata.

Nigeria rappers Ycee and South African rapper AKA drag di mata as e take run dia belle:

Even Nigerian musician Skales follow diss di South African musician:

Wizkid enta di mata

Yemi Alade