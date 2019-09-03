Dem no support media player for your device Promise Umoh wey see wetin happun tell be BBC Pidgin wetin im see for Shoprite Jakande inside Lagos Island.

Nigeria Police send Special Force to Shoprite on Tuesday to stop serious katakata around shopping malls wey South Africans own inside di kontri.

For Nigeria commercial capital, Lagos some pipo start fire afta dem turn peaceful protest to violent protest around Circle Mall, Jakande inside Lekki Lagos.

Di Lagos police tok tok pesin Bala Elkana tell BBC Pidgin say some I-no-go-gree pipo bin try attack Shoprite.

"Our men currently dey di mall and tins dey under control. Patrols dey go on around there now and no cause for alarm. Tins dey calm now," Elkanah tok.

Dis incident dey come one day afta some South Africans attack foreign businesses wey also include Nigerians for Johannesburg.

Nigerians ontop Twitter don begin warn dia fellow kontri pipo make dem avoid di area for Lagos.

Even sef Shoprite for Abuja, Nigeria Capital don close shop.

Meanwhile, one pesin wey see di incident wit im korokoro eyes, Promise Umoh tell BBC Pidgin say im see some deadi bodi and burnt cars for di area but di police no fit confirm di report.

Oga Elkanah say Nigeria dey dedicated to protect South African businesses for Nigeria.