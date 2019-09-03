'Palava dey front as Nigeria goment income dey fail'

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Nigeria fit face anoda financial wahala as goment income dey fail.

Finance sabi pipo BudgIT say from di report wey goment release on 2 September 2019, e show say goment don already spend N7.51 trillion wen dia income na N3.86 trillion.

Dis ovr spending mean say dem don chop gbese of N3.64 trillion.

Gabriel Okeowo wey be BudgIT principal lead say, "Nigeria get big wahala of how to get income and di way wey spending on salary and debt dey grow, di kontri no go fit sustain am."

Federal goment bin plan to make income of up to N7.16 trillion for 2018, but instead dem make only N3.85 trillion, dis na just 54% of wetin dem bin plan to make.

BidgIT say, even as Nigeria goment dey spent more moni to pay dia debt, di debt just dey increase dey go.

E say for "2018, FG spend N2.09 trillion to pay gbese, and dat amount bin grow from di N1.63 trillion wey dem bin borrow for 2017." Still dem dey plan to borrow more, na so BudgIT tok.