Image copyright Ministry of Information Bayelsa state

Senator Douye Diri don win di Peoples Democratic Party Governorship Primary for Bayelsa State with total of 561 votes pass im closest rival Ndutimi Alaibe wey get 365 votes out of a total of 1253

votes.

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku wey be di chairman of di Bayelsa State PDP primaries declare am winner say, di election na win-win for PDP for Bayelsa State, come encourage all di oda candidates to

work for di success of PDP for di Governorship election wey go happun on November 16, 2019.

Sen. Douye Diri na di present senator wey dey represent Bayelsa Central senatorial district.

Senator Douye Diri wan cast im vote

21 aspirants na im stand for di Governorship Primary and only one of dem, Talford Ongolo naim no show face for di Primary wey hold for Yenagoa, di state Capital.

Di Primary wey start around 11:30pm on Tuesday night wen former President Goodluck Jonathan start di voting bin dey peaceful and officials from INEC, Department of State Security and oda security

agencies bin dey ground to make sure say tins go well.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan na im open di voting floor

Di All Progressives Congress APC for di state, go hold dia own Congress later on Wednesday.