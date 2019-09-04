Image copyright AFP

Opposition leader for Cameroon Renaissance Movement, CRM party, Maurice Kamto and e supporters don give military court conditions weh deh go make dem appear for court.

Maurice Kamto and e supporters give dia conditions afta appeal court bin troway case weh deh file di protest how military court di try civilians.

But appeal court decide say na for military court deh go try dem.

Kamto and e kombi dem write for court president say deh lef kontri pipo and tori pipo dem for enta court see as deh mata bi if not deh no go appear for court.

Authorities arrest Maurice Kamto and supporters for January wen deh komot for 'white march' say deh no gree say president Biya win 2018 elections.

Amnesty and oda rights groups don di hala say make authorities free Kamto and e supporters and say make military court no di try civilians.