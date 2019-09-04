17 year old boy 'blind sake of im dey chop only chips and white bread

Image copyright Getty Images

Experts don sama warning about di risks of chopping too much junk food afta one young boy develop permanent sight loss because say im dey chop only chips and crisps.

Eye doctors for Bristol dey take care of one 17-year-old boy afta im eye sight bad well-well sotey e don reach di point of blindness.

Since dis young boy leave primary school, e dey chop only French fries, Pringles and white bread, then sometimes e dey chop slice of ham or sausage.

Tests wey dem do for di young boy show say e no get beta vitamin for body and e get malnutrition damage.

Di 17 years old boy bin go see im doctor wey e be of 14 years because e dey feel tired and e no well.

For dat time, di doctor come check see say e get vitamin B12 deficiency and give am supplements, but di boy no gree follow di treatment or change im poor diet.

Annals of Internal Medicine journal report say, three years later, dem carry di boy go Bristol Eye Hospital because of im eye palava.

Dr Denize Atan, wey treat am for di hospital tok say:

"Di boy diet na mainly portion of chips from local fish and chip shop every day. E also dey chop crisps, dat na Pringles and sometimes slices of white bread and slices of ham, and e no dey chop fruit and vegetables."

"Di boy explain say e no dey like some kind food and so na only chips and crisps be di types of food wey im want and feel say e fit chop."

Dr Atan and her colleagues recheck di young man's vitamin levels see say im dey low in B12 as well as some oda important vitamins and minerals - copper, selenium and vitamin D.

Di Shocking tins wey doctors find

Dem find out say di boy no dey ova or underweight, but e dey malnourish because of im poor diet.

"E don lost minerals from im bone, and dis na serious shock for pesin of dis age."

Dem come put am on vitamin supplements and refer am to dietician and specialist mental health team.

Concerning di sight loss, di young boy meet di criteria to register as blind.

"E get blind spots right for di middle of im vision," Dr Atan tok.

"Dat means say e no go fit drive and e go find am really hard to read, watch TV or know different faces.

"E go fit waka around on im own because get peripheral vision."

Dem dey call di condition wey dis young boy get, Nutritional optic neuropathy. E dey treatable if dem discover am early but if dem leave for too long, di nerve fibres for di optic nerve go die and di damage go come become permanent.

Dr Atan say cases like dis no too dey common but she advise parents to take note of di harm wey 'to dey select food' fit cause and meet expert for help.