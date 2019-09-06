Image copyright MARCO LONGARI Image example Presido of Nigeria and South Africa bin meet for Japan last week and tok about di attacks. [Dis na old foto of attack on foreigners for South Africa]

One expert for global affairs mata say goment for Nigeria neva take plenti step to handle di xenophobic attack wey dey happun to Nigerians inside South Africa.

Collins Nweke tell BBC Pidgin say Nigerian goment need to develop strategic plans to dey able to deal wit dis problems.

"Di whole tins no suppose end by just making one statement from di minister of foreign affairs or di chairman of Nigerian Diaspora commission for such problem to dey solve. Strategy suppose dey to approach di mata."

Wetin Nigeria need to do.

Mr Nweke advise both Nigeria and South Africa to settle dis palava for diplomatic level before e go enta di stage wey e fit break di diplomatic ties between di two kontries. E list wetin Nigeria need to do.

First and foremost, there need to be information sharing between law enforcement agents of Nigeria and those of South Africa.

Second, di Nigeria High commission for South Africa need to carry out town hall meetings with Nigerians and different local communities for South Africa, wia dem go tok about race relations and begin to build beta relationship with each oda.

Nigeria goment need to make am clear to south Africa say dem no go keep quiet if dem kill dia citizens.

Nigeria need to outline di number of steps wey South Africa goment go take and part of which, na to put deadline for di payment of compensation to di families of pipo wey dem attack for South Africa.

If South Africa goment no pay di compensation afta di deadline expire, Nigeria fit break diplomatic relations wit dem.

Some Nigerians wey dey ginger for to protest on top #XenophobicAttack inside Lagos on Tuesday

"Di goment need to make am clear say Nigeria get plenty option wey dem go use take deal wit dis problem if diplomatic solutions no bring beta result."

Mr Nweke say although e no support revenge attack, Nigeria need to make am clear in loud and strong voice to di goment of South Africa say, as dem no dey do anything about di mata, dem dey 'aid and albeit' dis xenophobic attack.

E add say for now, e neva reach di stage wey Nigeria go suspend diplomatic ties with South Africa .

Concerning wetin fit happun if Nigeria suspend diplomatic ties with South Africa, Mr Nweke say businesses go suffer as e be say di two kontries get business investment relations. Dis one go affect di market plus stock exchange of di two kontries and dis go lead to loss of jobs.

"Make di two kontries know say dem get a lot to lose wen e reach di level of suspending diplomatic ties."