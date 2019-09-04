David Lyon don win APC govnorship primaries for Bayelsa

Image copyright David Lyon/Facebook Image example David Lyon go face strong challenge for Bayelsa wia di outgoing govnor dey for opposition PDP

David Lyon don win di govnorship primaries for di All Progressives Congress (APC) for Bayelsa state afta primaries for di eight local goment for di state.

Lyon win wit total of 42,138 votes followed by one of di female aspirants, former police commissioner Diseye Nsirim Poweigha wey get 1,533 votes.

Odas wey follow contest na Preye Aganaba, Prince Ebitimi Amgbare, Ongoebi Maureen Etebu and di main opponent Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri wey get 571 votes.

Dis one mean say David Lyon go face di PDP candidate, Douye Diri and odas for di election wey go hold for 16 November.