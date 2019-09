Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di three men no dey attend di World Economic Forum for Cape Town wey Nigeria pull out of

Nigerians for Twitter dey vex ontop pictures wey show dia big political leaders for South Africa afta di kontri goment pull out of World Economic Forum for Cape Town.

Foto dem of Emir of Kano; Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, di Govnor of Ekiti State; Kayode Fayemi and Govnor of Kaduna; Nasir El-Rufai for South Africa appear one day afta Nigeria presidency criticise one former minister wey attend event for Cape Town.

Di three men attend Africa in di World event, for Stellenbosch, wey dey near Cape Town.

Di event dey gada "world's thinkers and doers, wey dia ideas fit solve large problems wey dey affect Africa and di world," according to wetin dey dia website.

Di organisers post dis foto of oga El-Rufai wia im siddon for im own session:

Govnors El-Rufai and Fayemi na members of di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) wey be presido Buhari party.

On Thursday, South Africa close dia embassy for Nigeria, wey show how tension dey between both kontris afta attacks on foreigners for Johannesburg.

Nigeria bin pull out of di World Economic Forum and recall dia ambassador from South Africa.

Many Nigerian celebs bin condemn di attacks and some like Tiwa Savage even cancel event dem bin get for South Africa.

Di appearance of dis goment officials and di Emir no escape pipo attention for Twitter.

Dis user drag America enta di mata:

Dis pesin tweet say Burna Boy, wey bin use strong words to condemn di attacks for South Africa, try pass Nigerian politicians wey still go di kontri:

Wetin dey make most pipo for Twitter vex na say presido Buhari assisant Bashir Ahmad bin yab madam Oby Ezekwesili on Wednesday, wen she appear for di World Economic Forum:

Pipo dey wonda why im no mention di oda Nigerians wey dey South Africa even as many of dem wrongly believe say na di same World Economic Forum dem attend:

As all dis one wey happun, Nigerian billionaire Jim Ovia wey bin dey di World Economic Forum and bin siddon for di same session wit Oby Ezekwesili, say im dey withdraw from event based on di attacks on foreigners for South Africa.