Woman born 117 days afta doctors declare her brain dead

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis na old foto of anoda pikin wey no be di one for dis tori

One woman for Czech Republic don born baby girl 117 days afta doctors say her brain do die.

Wen helicopter rush di unconscious woman wey don suffer serious stroke reach hospital for April, she bin no too get chance of survival.

Also hope bin no too dey say di pikin wey she bin cari for belle for 15 weeks go make am.

But on 15 August, like say na miracle, doctors deliver bouncing baby girl through caesarean section wey weigh 2.13kg, measure 42cm.

Doctors for Brons University hospital wia she born di pikin say dis na new record for di CS process.