Image copyright Bonakanda Tower/facebook Image example Mary Namondo na animator for Bonakanda Community

Suspected separatist gunmen on Tuesday, kidnap Mary Motimbe Namondo, tori pesin for Bonakanda community for Southwest Cameroon.

Bonakanda station manager, Ndoumbe Evambe Amos, tori BBC News Pidgin say na Namondo e mami raise alarm wen e call afta e hear shooting around de area.

Evambe say wen e call de watch man, e say fire bin bi for station fire but deh quench'am.

De radio presenter na one of de plenti tori pipo weh suspected separatists don kidnap as Anglophone crisis weh e start for 2016 di daso go for before.

Na even njokmassi Namondo bin di do wen deh kidnap e as moni no dey since 2016 weh Anglophone crisis start for Northwest and Southwest regions.

De manager say e call Namondo e number, na one of de suspects take de phone, e say: "We don put fire for radio station, one of your girls dey wit we. No call dis number again as e go soon go off. We know say you bi manager for station and we go call you".

But wen de manager ask why deh take dia staff weh deh no di chuk moop for crisis palava, de man weh e answer say "wata pass gari" make e just wait deh go call e.

But till now, de manager say e still di wait for dia call and e say if na tief deh for don ask for moni.

Since Sunday, gendarmerie dey for Bonakanda junction so wen deh hear gun shots deh reach de station first and na dem call, de station manager tok.

Some tori pipo don komot for social media wit campaign, FreeMaryNamnondo, JournalismIsNotACrime: