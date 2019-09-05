Image copyright Instagram/flyairpeace

Nigeria Ministry of Foreign Affairs don announce say Air Peace Airlines don volunteer to send plane go South Africa from Friday September 6, 2019, to bring back Nigerians wey wish to return to di kontri free of charge.

Dis wan dey come afta di recent xenophobic attacks against foreigners including Nigerians for South Africa.

Di statement say: "Di Proprietor of Air Peace Chief Allen Onyema don volunteer to send aircraft from Friday September 6, 2019 to evacuate Nigerians wey wish to return to Nigeria free of charge.

"We dey hereby advise di general public to inform dia relatives for South Africa to take advantage of di offer."

Di statement wey di tok-tok pesin for di ministry Ferdinand Nwonye sign add say make Nigerians wey dey interested liase with di High Commission of Nigeria for Pretoria and di Consulate General of Nigeria for Johannesburg for further arrangements.

Di offer to evacuate Nigerians from South Africa dey come afta Nigeria pull out from di World Economic Forum wey dey happun for South Africa.