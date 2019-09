Image copyright Facebook /Nana Akufo-Addo

Video of Ghana President, Nana Akufo-Addo en handshake plus John Mahama dey go viral as some people dey react say de president no force.

Both political figures meet for de maiden Kofi Annan Peace and Security Summit wey happen for Accra, Wednesday 4th August, 2019.

President Akufo-Addo address participants who come de summit but as e catch time say, he for shake hands plus de special guests who line up.

De President start dey greet de dignitaries warmly but as he catch John Mahama en turn, noor he speed up.

Social media users start dey share dema opinions on what happen during de peace and security event, which some feel no be de right place for den kind tins.

Relax mate this people know their selves .. they are always funfooling — K A ¥ ®🇬🇭 (@Kwakunie_) September 5, 2019

John Mahama start dey trend for number one on twitter, as more people dey share de video, plus dema comments on de incident.

For most commentators, despite say dem dey belong to different parties, dem dey expect some level of diplomacy from Ghanaian political leaders.

Charley I sure something dey cos they are always hearty at public gatherings — Austine Woode (@obiMpenaAustine) September 5, 2019