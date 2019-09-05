Image copyright ORLANDO SIERRA Image example Di supreme court say mada Bonilla embezzle di monney from 201 to 2014 wen her husband been dey power

Supreme Court for Honduras don sentence di kontri former first lady to fifty eight years for prison sake of mago mago.

Dem find madam Rosa Elena Bonilla guilty say she misuse almost eight hundred thousand dollars during her husband, Porfirio Lobo time for office.

Tok tok pesin for di court, Carlos Silva say "she kolobi international donations and public funds to buy jewellery and pay her children school fees and medical bills from 2010 and 2014."

52-years old Bonilla don dey police hand since February 2018 and her lawyer say dem go appeal di decision.

Di court also sentence Bonilla close associate, Saul Escobar, to 48-years for prison sake of say im too chop public funds and do wayo.

Her husband, Lobo, also dey linked with criminal organisations for America while one of dia sons for 2017, tok say im dey guilty say im agree to import cocaine to America.