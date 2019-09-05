Xenophobia: South Africa close dia embassy for Nigeria afta attacks
South Africa don close dia embassies for Nigeria capital, Abuja and for Lagos afta attacks on South African businesses.
Tori be say pipo target di shops as payback for di xenophobic violence wey happun earlier dis week for South African cities wey include Johannesburg.
- Air Peace volunteer to carry Nigerians wey wan comot S/Africa free
- Nigeria tell S/Africa say 'enough is enough'
Foreign ministry tok-tok pesin Lunga Ngqengelele tell AFP say "afta dem receive reports and threats from some Nigerians dem decide to temporarily close while dem dey chook eye for di situation.
Earlier on Wednesday, Nigeria pull out from di World Economic Forum wey dey happun for South Africa to protest di attacks against Nigerians for South Africa.
Nigeria Ministry of Foreign Affairs don also announce say Air Peace Airlines don volunteer to send plane go South Africa from Friday September 6, 2019, to bring back Nigerians wey wish to return to di kontri free of charge.