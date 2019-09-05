Image copyright AFP Image example Shoprite dey among di South Africa business wey Nigerians target on Wednesday

South Africa don close dia embassies for Nigeria capital, Abuja and for Lagos afta attacks on South African businesses.

Tori be say pipo target di shops as payback for di xenophobic violence wey happun earlier dis week for South African cities wey include Johannesburg.

Foreign ministry tok-tok pesin Lunga Ngqengelele tell AFP say "afta dem receive reports and threats from some Nigerians dem decide to temporarily close while dem dey chook eye for di situation.

Earlier on Wednesday, Nigeria pull out from di World Economic Forum wey dey happun for South Africa to protest di attacks against Nigerians for South Africa.

Nigeria Ministry of Foreign Affairs don also announce say Air Peace Airlines don volunteer to send plane go South Africa from Friday September 6, 2019, to bring back Nigerians wey wish to return to di kontri free of charge.