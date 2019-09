Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria confam on Thursday say dem don recall dia High Commissioner to South Africa

Di special messenger wey Nigeria dey send go South Africa dey on im way.

Dis dey come afta Presido Muhammadu Buhari tok say e go send special envoy go di kontri to see assess di situation.

For statement wey Nigeria Ministry of Foreign Affairs release, dem tok say di High Commissioner of Nigeria to South Africa go receive di special envoy wen e arrive.

Dem add say dem go meet wit top South African officials to discuss di xenophobic attacks wey dey happun to Nigerians.

Di special messenger and di High Commissioner go come brief President Buhari on di situation and di outcome of dia meetings.

Di issue for South Africa don cause plenty kata kata for both kontris as South Africa don even close dia embassy for Nigeria and Nigeria even announce say dem no go attend di World Economic Forum wey dey happun for South Africa.

Di Nigerian mission for South Africa don confam say no Nigerian die for di attacks.